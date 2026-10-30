After cryptic posts, Shankar asks fans not to spread rumors
Entertainment
Jiyaa Shankar has spoken up about recent breakup rumors after fans noticed some cryptic posts on her social media.
She's asked everyone not to jump to conclusions or spread gossip about her relationship, saying, "Please don't speculate about or spread rumors regarding my relationship."
Shankar seeks privacy after August engagement
Shankar also reminded fans that "some things are private," and hopes people can respect those boundaries.
Since announcing her engagement in August, she's made it clear she wants to keep her personal life separate from the spotlight, encouraging everyone to be mindful of what they assume or share online.