After digital rights hiccups 'Badass Ravi Kumar' streams April 18
Entertainment
Get ready: Himesh Reshammiya's action-packed musical, Badass Ravi Kumar, starts streaming on JioHotstar from April 18. After some digital rights hiccups, the film is finally landing online.
Known for its retro 1980s vibe and punchy dialogues, it made quite a splash in theaters with its bold mix of music and drama.
'Badass Ravi Kumar' estimated at ₹5-7cr
Badass Ravi Kumar had early estimates of ₹5-7 crore at the box office, especially connecting with fans in smaller towns. The movie also covered its budget early by selling music rights before release.
The story follows Reshammiya as a fearless cop on a wild mission to recover a top-secret reel tied to Indian agents: expect lots of action, catchy tunes, comedy moments, and those signature over-the-top scenes that keep things fun.