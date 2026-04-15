After digital rights hiccups 'Badass Ravi Kumar' streams April 18

'Badass Ravi Kumar' estimated at ₹5-7cr

Badass Ravi Kumar had early estimates of ₹5-7 crore at the box office, especially connecting with fans in smaller towns. The movie also covered its budget early by selling music rights before release.

The story follows Reshammiya as a fearless cop on a wild mission to recover a top-secret reel tied to Indian agents: expect lots of action, catchy tunes, comedy moments, and those signature over-the-top scenes that keep things fun.