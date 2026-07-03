After nearly 25 years Siddiqui returns in 'Naqaab' alongside Shora
Entertainment
Nawazuddin Siddiqui, known for his powerful roles in Bollywood, is stepping back onto the stage after a nearly 25-year break.
He'll be performing in the play Naqaab alongside his daughter Shora, and fans are buzzing about seeing him live again.
Plot of 'Naqaab' remains undisclosed
The plot of Naqaab is still a mystery, but the father-daughter team-up has everyone curious.
Siddiqui started his career in theater before making it big in movies, so this return feels pretty special.
People are looking forward to catching him and Shora together in what's shaping up to be a must-watch performance.