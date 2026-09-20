'Agadha' mystic thriller from Raju lands on ZEE5 September 25
Entertainment
Get ready for some supernatural chills: Agadha, the mystic thriller from director MS Raju, lands on ZEE5 on September 25.
After its August theatrical run, the film follows Mahadevi (Kamakshi Bhaskarla) as she dives into a string of mysterious deaths and her cousin's suicide, taking her deep into a forbidden forest cave.
'Agadha' starring Bhaskarla earns ₹1.44cr
The movie features Shravan Reddy and Ulka Gupta alongside Kamakshi Bhaskarla, with support from Jovika Vijay Kumar and others.
Even with mixed reviews, Agadha pulled in over ₹1.44 crore at the box office: proof that audiences love a good mystery with a supernatural twist.