Agastya Nanda's 'Ikkis' hits theaters soon
"Ikkis," a Hindi war drama directed by Sriram Raghavan, arrives in Indian cinemas soon.
The film tells the inspiring true story of Second Lieutenant Arun Khetarpal, who became India's youngest Param Vir Chakra awardee after destroying 10 enemy tanks during the 1971 war.
Who's in it and what to expect
Agastya Nanda leads as Khetarpal, with Dharmendra making his final appearance. The cast also features Jaideep Ahlawat, debutant Simar Bhatia, Sikandar Kher, and Deepak Dobriyal.
Produced by Maddock Films, "Ikkis" was shifted from its original December slot to avoid box office clashes.
Early buzz and reactions
The film is already getting attention—casting director Mukesh Chhabra called it "a film made purely from the heart" and praised Dharmendra's graceful performance.
Director Anil Sharma also shared his admiration for both the movie and Agastya Nanda's role.