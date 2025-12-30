Agastya Nanda's 'Ikkis' hits theaters soon

Agastya Nanda leads as Khetarpal, with Dharmendra making his final appearance. The cast also features Jaideep Ahlawat , debutant Simar Bhatia, Sikandar Kher, and Deepak Dobriyal . Produced by Maddock Films, "Ikkis" was shifted from its original December slot to avoid box office clashes.

Early buzz and reactions

The film is already getting attention—casting director Mukesh Chhabra called it "a film made purely from the heart" and praised Dharmendra's graceful performance.

Director Anil Sharma also shared his admiration for both the movie and Agastya Nanda's role.