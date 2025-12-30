Tisca Chopra calls making 'Saali Mohabbat' her "childbirth" moment Entertainment Dec 30, 2025

Tisca Chopra, stepping into the director's chair for the first time with ZEE5's Saali Mohabbat, says getting this film made felt like "going through childbirth."

She shared, "Manish and I went through childbirth while trying to get this film off the ground. I believe this happens with every film, but for the two of us, it was happening for the first time."