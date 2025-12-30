Tisca Chopra calls making 'Saali Mohabbat' her "childbirth" moment
Tisca Chopra, stepping into the director's chair for the first time with ZEE5's Saali Mohabbat, says getting this film made felt like "going through childbirth."
She shared, "Manish and I went through childbirth while trying to get this film off the ground. I believe this happens with every film, but for the two of us, it was happening for the first time."
Behind-the-scenes chaos: casting curveballs and creative clashes
The journey wasn't smooth—casting shake-ups kept everyone on their toes.
One actor left for an international gig, another actor became anxious and walked out, and after Divyenndu joined, Pankaj's actor exited out of insecurity.
"We were constantly like, 'What is going on?'" Tisca admitted.
Even co-writing with her husband nearly caused a split because of their clashing writing styles—but their differing styles eventually shaped the script nicely.
What to expect from 'Saali Mohabbat'
Produced by Manish Malhotra's Stage5 and Jio Studios, Saali Mohabbat stars Radhika Apte as Smita—a housewife tangled in infidelity and murder—alongside Divyenndu, Anurag Kashyap, Anshumaan Pushkar, Sauraseni Maitra, and Sharat Saxena.
The film is currently streaming on ZEE5.