Agastya Nanda's 'Ikkis' now streaming on Amazon Prime Video
Agastya Nanda makes his big-screen debut in Ikkis, a war drama now available to stream on Amazon Prime Video.
The film, also marking Dharmendra's final performance, was released on January 1, 2026 and is free for all Prime subscribers following a short rental window.
'Ikkis' focuses on India's youngest Param Vir Chakra recipient
Ikkis tells the inspiring true story of Second Lieutenant Arun Khetarpal, who was martyred during the Battle of Basantar in 1971 and became India's youngest Param Vir Chakra recipient.
Jaideep Ahlawat plays a Pakistani brigadier, with Simar Bhatia, Rahul Dev, and others rounding out the cast.
Film received mostly positive reviews
Despite earning only ₹42 crore at the box office, Ikkis has received mostly excellent reviews from critics.
The film stands out for its dual narrative—showing both Khetarpal's battlefield courage and his father's emotional visit to Pakistan decades later.