Agastya Nanda's 'Ikkis' now streaming on Amazon Prime Video

'Ikkis' focuses on India's youngest Param Vir Chakra recipient

Ikkis tells the inspiring true story of Second Lieutenant Arun Khetarpal, who was martyred during the Battle of Basantar in 1971 and became India's youngest Param Vir Chakra recipient.

Jaideep Ahlawat plays a Pakistani brigadier, with Simar Bhatia, Rahul Dev, and others rounding out the cast.