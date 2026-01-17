Agatha Christie's 'Seven Dials's drops on Netflix
Entertainment
Netflix just released "Seven Dials," a new miniseries based on Agatha Christie's novel.
Set in interwar Britain, the story kicks off with a harmless prank at a country house but quickly unravels into a murder mystery involving a missing clock and the secretive "Seven Dials" group.
Big cast, fresh vibe
The show features Mia McKenna-Bruce as Lady Eileen Brent, with Edward Bluemel, Iain Glen, Martin Freeman (as Superintendent Battle), and Helena Bonham Carter rounding out the cast.
With Chris Chibnall at the helm, this version mixes classic Christie twists with modern energy—perfect for both longtime fans and anyone craving a binge-worthy mystery.