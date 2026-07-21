Aggarwal says South cinema offered better roles than Bollywood
Kajal Aggarwal opened up on a podcast about choosing South Indian films over Bollywood, saying she found better roles and more meaningful stories there.
"My priority was quality over quantity, and South was giving me such roles in abundance," she shared.
She has loved working in South Indian cinema and says language never held her back. Her passion for filmmaking just kept growing.
Aggarwal cites disciplined schedules, evolving roles
Kajal also pointed out that South cinema feels more disciplined compared to Bollywood's unpredictable schedules (even recalling waiting for hours on set when a big star ran late).
She appreciates that female roles are evolving too: "They are no longer obsessed with female navels. You are not throwing fruits on my navel, boss!"
Up next, she'll be seen in The India Story and as Mandodari in Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana, proof that her choice is paying off with diverse new projects.