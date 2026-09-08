Agnihotri praises Chaturvedi as 'Hanuman Ansh' hits 150cr milestone

Hanuman Ansh, which explores the story of Neem Karoli Baba, reached this mark in just 32 days and has now grossed ₹155.65 crore, pretty wild for a movie made on just ₹2 crore!

Its biggest single-day haul was ₹22.75 crore on Day 31. The buzz mostly came from positive word-of-mouth and its spiritual vibe. After five weeks in theaters, it's set for a release on September 11.

Agnihotri had earlier called Chaturvedi a "fantastic storyteller," adding to all the good energy around the film.