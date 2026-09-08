Agnihotri praises Chaturvedi as 'Hanuman Ansh' hits 150cr milestone
Director Vishal Chaturvedi's spiritual drama Hanuman Ansh just hit a huge milestone: over ₹150 crore at the Indian box office.
Filmmaker Vivek Agnihotri gave a heartfelt shoutout on X, saying, Meri khushi ki koi seema nahin... Prasann raho, swasth raho aur buland raho, celebrating the film's big moment.
'Hanuman Ansh' 155.65cr on 2cr budget
Hanuman Ansh, which explores the story of Neem Karoli Baba, reached this mark in just 32 days and has now grossed ₹155.65 crore, pretty wild for a movie made on just ₹2 crore!
Its biggest single-day haul was ₹22.75 crore on Day 31. The buzz mostly came from positive word-of-mouth and its spiritual vibe. After five weeks in theaters, it's set for a release on September 11.
Agnihotri had earlier called Chaturvedi a "fantastic storyteller," adding to all the good energy around the film.