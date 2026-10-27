'AH' delayed to November 12 to polish and avoid clash

The Telugu mystery thriller AH, starring Rahul Vijay and Archana Iyer, is now releasing on November 12 instead of October 30.

The makers decided to delay the film to polish it further and avoid clashing with another release, Adarsha Kutumbam - House No. 47.

Directed by Sai Bali, AH dives into a suspenseful investigation around a missing girl, exploring crime and inhumanity.