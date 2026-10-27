'AH' delayed to November 12 to polish and avoid clash
Entertainment
The Telugu mystery thriller AH, starring Rahul Vijay and Archana Iyer, is now releasing on November 12 instead of October 30.
The makers decided to delay the film to polish it further and avoid clashing with another release, Adarsha Kutumbam - House No. 47.
Directed by Sai Bali, AH dives into a suspenseful investigation around a missing girl, exploring crime and inhumanity.
Vijay leads 'AH' investigation with Iyer
Rahul Vijay plays a committed police officer leading the search, with Archana Iyer as the female lead. The cast also features John Vijay, Sudarshan, Mirchi Kiran, Bithiri Sathi, and Dayanand Reddy.
AH joins other Telugu films like Emo Emo Idi and Itlu Arjuna in shifting release dates lately; the makers are aiming for the best possible output without compromising on quality.