Ahaan-Aneet spotted together; fans ship them as 'Ahaaneet'
Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda, fresh off their hit film Saiyaara, were spotted together in Mumbai with Ahaan's mom, Deanne Panday.
Fans noticed a sweet moment where Ahaan reached for Aneet's hand—she pulled back when she saw the cameras, but that didn't stop people from shipping them as "Ahaaneet."
The rumor mill is in full swing.
Close bond and fan speculations
Director Mohit Suri shared that Ahaan actually requested for Aneet to be cast in Saiyaara, hinting at a close bond.
Their friendship goes back before the movie, and Deanne has left supportive comments on their posts.
While neither has confirmed anything romantic, fans can't help but wonder if there's more to this duo than just on-screen chemistry.
What's next for 'Ahaaneet?'
Saiyaara has been a game-changer for both actors—crossing ₹500 crore at the box office and putting them in the spotlight.
As they thank fans online and navigate new fame together, everyone's waiting to see what's next for "Ahaaneet"—both on screen and off.