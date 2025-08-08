Gina Carano settles lawsuit with Disney, thanks Elon Musk Entertainment Aug 08, 2025

Gina Carano has settled her lawsuit with Disney, years after being dropped from The Mandalorian in 2021.

Announced on Thursday, August 7, 2025, Carano said the agreement "brings some healing to the force," and gave a shoutout to Elon Musk for supporting her through the legal fight.