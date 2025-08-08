Gina Carano settles lawsuit with Disney, thanks Elon Musk
Gina Carano has settled her lawsuit with Disney, years after being dropped from The Mandalorian in 2021.
Announced on Thursday, August 7, 2025, Carano said the agreement "brings some healing to the force," and gave a shoutout to Elon Musk for supporting her through the legal fight.
Why Carano was dropped from 'The Mandalorian'
Carano was let go by Lucasfilm after posting controversial opinions online—comparing conservatives to Jews in Nazi Germany, mocking COVID mask rules, and pushing election fraud claims.
She later sued Disney for wrongful termination and discrimination based on her political views.
Disney hopes to work with Carano again
Disney's Lucasfilm says Carano was "always well respected" by everyone she worked with and hopes they might find ways to team up again.
Both sides seem ready to move forward and leave the drama behind.