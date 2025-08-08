Smriti Irani reveals her per-episode fee, beats all TV actors

Smriti Irani, Union Minister and star of Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi, just confirmed she's the highest-paid actor on Indian TV, earning ₹14 lakh per episode. "I beat the boys and the girls and how much I make—that is a lot of hard work," she shared.

Irani's fee dwarfs her peers' earnings Irani's per-episode fee leaves her peers far behind—Rupali Ganguly makes about ₹3 lakh, while Hina Khan gets up to ₹2 lakh.

She credits her record pay to consistent performance, strong contract negotiations (with union support), and raising industry standards.

'I have also increased the stature of my co-actors' Irani pointed out that her presence on set has helped boost co-actors' careers too. She mentioned Amar Upadhyay as someone whose market value jumped after working with her: "I have also increased the stature of my co-actors."

She believes leading a show means setting a high bar for everyone—and better pay for all.