Smriti Irani reveals her per-episode fee, beats all TV actors
Smriti Irani, Union Minister and star of Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi, just confirmed she's the highest-paid actor on Indian TV, earning ₹14 lakh per episode.
"I beat the boys and the girls and how much I make—that is a lot of hard work," she shared.
Irani's fee dwarfs her peers' earnings
Irani's per-episode fee leaves her peers far behind—Rupali Ganguly makes about ₹3 lakh, while Hina Khan gets up to ₹2 lakh.
She credits her record pay to consistent performance, strong contract negotiations (with union support), and raising industry standards.
'I have also increased the stature of my co-actors'
Irani pointed out that her presence on set has helped boost co-actors' careers too. She mentioned Amar Upadhyay as someone whose market value jumped after working with her: "I have also increased the stature of my co-actors."
She believes leading a show means setting a high bar for everyone—and better pay for all.
Actors seek her political advice too
Famous since 2000 as Tulsi Virani and now back for the reboot, Irani also juggles life as a politician.
Younger actors often reach out to her—not just for acting advice but for political guidance too: "They come to me with their issues as an actor and a politician."