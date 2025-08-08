Kelly Clarkson pauses Vegas residency to care for ex-husband's kids Entertainment Aug 08, 2025

Kelly Clarkson is hitting pause on her Las Vegas residency to be there for her kids, River (11) and Remington (9), while her ex-husband Brandon Blackstock faces a serious illness.

She'd already delayed the July opening to rest her voice after tough rehearsals, and earlier this year, she stepped back from The Kelly Clarkson Show for similar family reasons.