Kelly Clarkson pauses Vegas residency to care for ex-husband's kids
Kelly Clarkson is hitting pause on her Las Vegas residency to be there for her kids, River (11) and Remington (9), while her ex-husband Brandon Blackstock faces a serious illness.
She'd already delayed the July opening to rest her voice after tough rehearsals, and earlier this year, she stepped back from The Kelly Clarkson Show for similar family reasons.
New dates for her shows announced
Her Vegas shows are now moved to July and August 2026 at Caesars Palace.
Clarkson shared an apology online, thanking fans for sticking by her during a tough time.
Meanwhile, her new NBC series Songs and Stories with Kelly Clarkson is still set to premiere August 19—expect music, real talk, and special guests.
Clarkson-Blackstock's relationship timeline
Clarkson and Blackstock started dating in 2012, married in 2013, and have two kids together.
They split in 2020 after nearly seven years of marriage; the divorce was finalized in 2022.