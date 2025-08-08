Next Article
'Wednesday' returns to Netflix's global top 10
Jenna Ortega's Wednesday has jumped back into Netflix's global top 10, racking up 2.7 million views from July 28 to August 3, 2025.
The buzz comes as Season 2 just dropped, sending fans (old and new) back to binge the original season that first broke records in 2022.
'Wednesday': Plot, cast, and future seasons
Even with Season 2 out now, Wednesday S01 is still holding strong—marking its 21st week in the top charts and trending in countries like India, Mexico, and Colombia.
With over 252 million views so far, the show follows Ortega's Wednesday Addams as she navigates life at Nevermore Academy.
And good news for fans: Season 2 continues soon, and a third season is already confirmed!