'Wednesday' returns to Netflix's global top 10

'Wednesday': Plot, cast, and future seasons

Even with Season 2 out now, Wednesday S01 is still holding strong—marking its 21st week in the top charts and trending in countries like India, Mexico, and Colombia.

With over 252 million views so far, the show follows Ortega's Wednesday Addams as she navigates life at Nevermore Academy.

And good news for fans: Season 2 continues soon, and a third season is already confirmed!