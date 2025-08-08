'Ajey' rejected without screening: Court asks CBFC to explain

CBFC's demand for NOC shot down

The court said filmmakers deserve to know exactly what's wrong with their work and should get a fair chance to respond.

It also shot down CBFC's unusual demand for a No Objection Certificate from UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, as the film is inspired by his life.

Meanwhile, delays have cost the producers around ₹30 crore and disrupted plans for over 1,000 screens in India and 200 abroad.