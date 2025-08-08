Next Article
'Ajey' rejected without screening: Court asks CBFC to explain
The Bombay High Court just told the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) to clearly list its objections to "Ajey: The Untold Story of a Yogi" by August 11.
The film's makers were frustrated after the board rejected their movie without a proper screening, which the court called "mechanical" and not in line with the rules.
CBFC's demand for NOC shot down
The court said filmmakers deserve to know exactly what's wrong with their work and should get a fair chance to respond.
It also shot down CBFC's unusual demand for a No Objection Certificate from UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, as the film is inspired by his life.
Meanwhile, delays have cost the producers around ₹30 crore and disrupted plans for over 1,000 screens in India and 200 abroad.