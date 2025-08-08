Maharashtra government to revive single-screen theaters with incentives

Committee has 2 months to come up with ideas

The committee—made up of officials and industry experts—will look at ways to support about 300 single-screen theaters if they agree to show Marathi films.

They have two months to come up with ideas.

On top of that, Minister Ashish Shelar is fast-tracking a new theater proposal in Goregaon, Mumbai, with actor Sunil Barve and locals backing the project.

A report on land and building plans is expected soon so things can move quickly.