Maharashtra government to revive single-screen theaters with incentives
Maharashtra just set up a special committee to figure out how to help struggling single-screen theaters, especially those showing Marathi films.
With fewer screens left for local movies, the government is stepping in to see if incentives can bring these classic cinemas back to life.
Committee has 2 months to come up with ideas
The committee—made up of officials and industry experts—will look at ways to support about 300 single-screen theaters if they agree to show Marathi films.
They have two months to come up with ideas.
On top of that, Minister Ashish Shelar is fast-tracking a new theater proposal in Goregaon, Mumbai, with actor Sunil Barve and locals backing the project.
A report on land and building plans is expected soon so things can move quickly.