Box office: 'Mahavatar Narsimha' collects ₹80 crore in Hindi
Mahavatar Narsimha, the new Indian animated film by Ashwin Kumar, has made a splash by earning over ₹80 crore in the Hindi market within two weeks.
Released by Hombale Films, it's still pulling crowds—just on its second Thursday, it brought in another ₹4 crore.
'Mahavatar Narsimha' is on a dream run
The movie picked up speed fast: ₹29 crore in week one and a whopping ₹54.25 crore in week two.
Even with new films like Dhadak 2 and Son of Sardaar 2 out, Mahavatar Narsimha keeps leading at the box office.
Its mix of animation and devotional storytelling is clearly connecting with audiences—and it looks set to cross the ₹100 crore mark soon.