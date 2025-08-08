Box office: 'Mahavatar Narsimha' collects ₹80 crore in Hindi

'Mahavatar Narsimha' is on a dream run

The movie picked up speed fast: ₹29 crore in week one and a whopping ₹54.25 crore in week two.

Even with new films like Dhadak 2 and Son of Sardaar 2 out, Mahavatar Narsimha keeps leading at the box office.

Its mix of animation and devotional storytelling is clearly connecting with audiences—and it looks set to cross the ₹100 crore mark soon.