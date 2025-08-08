Ozzy Osbourne's biopic still happening, will focus on his marriage Entertainment Aug 08, 2025

Even though Ozzy Osbourne passed away on July 22, his biopic is still happening.

Polygram Entertainment, Osbourne Media, and Sony Pictures are currently in negotiations with a director, which could be confirmed very soon.

The movie will celebrate Ozzy's wild journey, focusing on his iconic music and his longtime relationship with wife Sharon.