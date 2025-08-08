Next Article
Ozzy Osbourne's biopic still happening, will focus on his marriage
Even though Ozzy Osbourne passed away on July 22, his biopic is still happening.
Polygram Entertainment, Osbourne Media, and Sony Pictures are currently in negotiations with a director, which could be confirmed very soon.
The movie will celebrate Ozzy's wild journey, focusing on his iconic music and his longtime relationship with wife Sharon.
Lee Hall is handling the script
Oscar-nominated writer Lee Hall is handling the script, promising a real look at Ozzy and Sharon's life together.
After a heartfelt funeral in Birmingham, Ozzy was laid to rest by the lake at home—just as his family wanted.
His son Jack shared memories online, calling out their "14,501 days" together and capturing Ozzy's spirit with a nostalgic video tribute.