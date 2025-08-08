Next Article
Dakota Johnson's 'Materialists' now streaming in India
"Materialists," a new romantic drama starring Dakota Johnson, is now available to rent on Amazon Prime Video India after its US theater release in June 2025.
The film follows Lucy, a New York matchmaker, as she navigates a complicated love triangle with her ex (Chris Evans) and a wealthy financier (Pedro Pascal).
How to watch 'Materialists'
You can stream "Materialists" on Amazon Prime Video India, but heads up—it's not included with your subscription and needs to be rented separately.
Story and box office collection
Set in NYC's upscale dating world, the movie dives into how love and money often mix.
Director Celine Song draws from her own matchmaking experience, giving the story a sharp look at modern relationships.
The film has already made over $62 million globally on a $20 million budget.