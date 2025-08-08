Next Article
'Wednesday' S02B trailer: Ortega's Addams is back to haunt us
Netflix's Wednesday returns with the second half of Season 2 on September 3.
Last time, things ended with Wednesday Addams (Jenna Ortega) in serious trouble, leaving fans hanging.
The new episodes promise to pick up right where we left off at Nevermore Academy and finally answer some big questions.
Season 2 promises to be even more thrilling
Get ready for more drama as Wednesday uncovers a hidden bunker at Willow Hill's psychiatric hospital—turns out outcasts were experimented on there.
Things get tense when Tyler the Hyde escapes and throws Wednesday out a window in a wild showdown.
Plus, Lady Gaga is joining the cast in a mysterious new role at Nevermore Academy, so expect even more intrigue this season.