Selena Gomez, Benny Blanco are engaged: Their relationship timeline
Selena Gomez (33) and Benny Blanco (37) just got engaged after dating for about a year and working together, starting with their 2019 song "I Can't Get Enough."
The big announcement came on December 11.
On a recent podcast, Gomez shared how excited she is to marry Blanco, but said they're both busy with personal projects right now—so wedding planning will have to wait a bit.
From work to love
Their relationship kicked off as a work partnership before turning romantic.
Gomez first reached out to Blanco for industry connections, which led to dinners and deeper conversations.
Though Blanco was hesitant about mixing work and love, Gomez encouraged him.
Biscuits and gravy for dessert?
Gomez has already picked biscuits and gravy for their wedding dessert instead of the usual big cake (she's fine with a small one for tradition's sake).
Their choices show they're all about keeping things personal while still nodding to classic wedding moments.