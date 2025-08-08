Selena Gomez, Benny Blanco are engaged: Their relationship timeline Entertainment Aug 08, 2025

Selena Gomez (33) and Benny Blanco (37) just got engaged after dating for about a year and working together, starting with their 2019 song "I Can't Get Enough."

The big announcement came on December 11.

On a recent podcast, Gomez shared how excited she is to marry Blanco, but said they're both busy with personal projects right now—so wedding planning will have to wait a bit.