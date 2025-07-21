Ahaan, Aneet's 'Saiyaara' breaks records of 'Dhadak,' 'SOTY': Details here

Made on a ₹45 crore budget, Saiyaara paid back its costs in just two days and is already showing profits. Globally, it pulled in $11.9 million (about ₹98 crore), landing among the top five Bollywood openers of 2025 and ranking ninth worldwide this weekend. Hindi show occupancy was strong too—over 21% on July 21.

If you haven't watched it yet, go for it!

If you're into modern love stories or want to catch rising stars before everyone else does, Saiyaara is worth checking out.

Its quick climb up the box office charts says a lot about its buzz—and about how much audiences are vibing with these new leads.