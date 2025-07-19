Next Article
Ahaan Panday's 'Saiyaara' earns ₹31.71cr in 2 days: Details
Saiyaara, the debut film starring Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda, has pulled in an impressive ₹31.71 crore within just two days of release—even without any major promos.
Thanks to its emotional story, the film is connecting with audiences and is on track to cross ₹40 crore by the weekend.
'Saiyaara' gains momentum through word-of-mouth
Word-of-mouth is working wonders here: day-two occupancy rates shot up from 28% in the morning to over 50% by afternoon.
The movie's climax—where Padda's character faces Alzheimer's—has especially struck a chord, sparking lots of social media chatter.
With no competing releases until August, Saiyaara looks set for a strong run at the box office.