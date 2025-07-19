Ahaan Panday's 'Saiyaara' earns ₹31.71cr in 2 days: Details Entertainment Jul 19, 2025

Saiyaara, the debut film starring Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda, has pulled in an impressive ₹31.71 crore within just two days of release—even without any major promos.

Thanks to its emotional story, the film is connecting with audiences and is on track to cross ₹40 crore by the weekend.