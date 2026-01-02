Ahan Shetty celebrates father's legacy with 'Border 2'

Actor Ahan Shetty is all set for his next film, Border 2 . The film's first song, Ghar Kab Aaoge, features the young actor. He has now shared a heartfelt post on social media about the emotional weight of being part of this project. In his post, he reflected on how he grew up watching his father, Suniel Shetty , leave a mark with Sandese Aate Hain from Border (1997).

Emotional journey 'Somewhere between then and now, life quietly came full circle' In his post, Shetty shared a photo with his father holding the film's clapboard. He wrote, "They say a picture is worth a thousand words, but I don't have the words for this. I only know what I feel." "I grew up watching my father be part of Sandese Aate Hain. Today, I find myself a part of Ghar Kab Aaoge." "Somewhere between then and now, life quietly came full circle."

Song significance 'It's about time, love and a quiet gratitude' Shetty described the track as more than just a musical piece. He added, "This isn't about a song or a project. It's about time, love and a quiet gratitude. I'll carry it with me forever." "A song that carries the unspoken emotions of every soldier, and the silent prayers of every family waiting back home." "Ghar Kab Aaoge out now! Jai hind, Jai Bharat."