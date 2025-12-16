'Border 2': Ahan Shetty reveals Suniel Shetty's advice
What's the story
Ahan Shetty, who is set to return to the big screen after four years with Border 2, recently shared the advice he received from his father, Suniel Shetty. Speaking at the film's teaser launch event in Mumbai on Tuesday, Shetty said that his dad's guidance helped him stay grounded and focused as he prepares to play a soldier in the highly anticipated sequel.
Advice
'Papa told me to be honest...'
Shetty said, "Papa told me to be honest, enjoy the process, and not compare the film to the iconic Border." "Just be yourself, don't think too much about what people say." Shetty also spoke about the physical changes he had to make. "Obviously, physically, I had to change a bit. But again, like Papa said, just be honest...go out there, enjoy yourself." Shetty also admitted he was nervous during the first few days of shooting after a long break.
Film details
'Border 2' teaser launch: A star-studded event
The teaser launch of Border 2 was a star-studded affair with Sunny Deol, Varun Dhawan, and Shetty in attendance. The film is directed by Anurag Singh and produced by JP Dutta, Bhushan Kumar, and Nidhi Dutta. It will hit theaters on January 23, 2026. The movie also stars Diljit Dosanjh, Mona Singh, Medha Rana, Anya Singh, and Sonam Bajwa. Meanwhile, Shetty's last film was Tadap (2021).