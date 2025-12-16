When, where to watch Benedict's love story in 'Bridgerton' S04
What's the story
The popular Netflix Regency-era romance series, Bridgerton, is set to return with its fourth season. This time, the story will revolve around Benedict Bridgerton (Luke Thompson) and his new romantic journey with Sophie Baek (Yerin Ha). The upcoming season is based on Julia Quinn's The Offer and will bring new twists to the Bridgerton family saga.
Plot details
Season 4: A Cinderella-esque tale of love and secrets
In this season, viewers will witness Benedict's character meet Sophie, an intelligent maid at a masquerade ball. Their initial encounter sparks an enemies-to-lovers romance filled with secrets and mistaken identities. Thompson shared his excitement about the scripts with Netflix, saying they are "dynamite" and "really, really, really exciting." He also compared the storyline to a Cinderella tale.
Release schedule
'Bridgerton' S04 to be released in 2 parts
Bridgerton Season 4 will be released in two parts on Netflix. The first four episodes are scheduled to premiere on January 29, 2026, followed by the last four episodes on February 26, 2026. A Netflix subscription is required to stream the series. Before this, Season 3 was the first season to get its runtime divided into two parts.
Cast updates
New faces and familiar voices in 'Bridgerton' S04
The fourth season of Bridgerton will see new cast members Katie Leung, Michelle Mao, and Isabella Wei. They will join returning favorites such as Jonathan Bailey, Simone Ashley, Adjoa Andoh, Julie Andrews, Nicola Coughlan, and Claudia Jessie. Andrews will continue to lend her voice as the narrator while Shonda Rhimes remains the Executive Producer of the series.