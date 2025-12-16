When, where to watch Benedict's love story in 'Bridgerton' S04 

The popular Netflix Regency-era romance series, Bridgerton , is set to return with its fourth season . This time, the story will revolve around Benedict Bridgerton (Luke Thompson) and his new romantic journey with Sophie Baek (Yerin Ha). The upcoming season is based on Julia Quinn's The Offer and will bring new twists to the Bridgerton family saga.

Plot details Season 4: A Cinderella-esque tale of love and secrets In this season, viewers will witness Benedict's character meet Sophie, an intelligent maid at a masquerade ball. Their initial encounter sparks an enemies-to-lovers romance filled with secrets and mistaken identities. Thompson shared his excitement about the scripts with Netflix, saying they are "dynamite" and "really, really, really exciting." He also compared the storyline to a Cinderella tale.

Release schedule 'Bridgerton' S04 to be released in 2 parts Bridgerton Season 4 will be released in two parts on Netflix. The first four episodes are scheduled to premiere on January 29, 2026, followed by the last four episodes on February 26, 2026. A Netflix subscription is required to stream the series. Before this, Season 3 was the first season to get its runtime divided into two parts.