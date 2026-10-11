Ahlawat aims to break cop typecasting after 'Drishyam 3' success
Entertainment
Jaideep Ahlawat, fresh off the success of Drishyam 3, says he's ready to break out of his usual cop roles and try something new.
He shared that he's hoping this film opens doors to scripts where he can show different sides of his acting.
Ahlawat said, "I hope I get good challenging offers. I hope I'm not asked to play cop roles over and over again," in a Variety India interview.
Ahlawat seeks variety after 'Paatal Lok'
After Paatal Lok, Ahlawat received numerous cop-related scripts, but he hopes Drishyam: The Conclusion will open doors to more varied roles.
Now, he's looking forward to projects that challenge him and let him explore more creative territory.
He's optimistic about finding roles that highlight his versatility and keep things interesting.