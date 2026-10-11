Ahlawat aims to break cop typecasting after 'Drishyam 3' success

Jaideep Ahlawat, fresh off the success of Drishyam 3, says he's ready to break out of his usual cop roles and try something new.

He shared that he's hoping this film opens doors to scripts where he can show different sides of his acting.

Ahlawat said, "I hope I get good challenging offers. I hope I'm not asked to play cop roles over and over again," in a Variety India interview.