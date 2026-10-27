Ahluwalia begins new genre film shoot in Gujarat after blessings
Entertainment
Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia has started filming a brand-new project in Gujarat, and it's her first time diving into a genre she hasn't tried before.
She shared her excitement in a statement, calling this a chance to grow as an artist.
Before the shoot began, she stopped by a gurdwara for blessings, a sweet way to start something new.
Ahluwalia excited as fans await details
Talking about the project, Nimrit said she's thrilled to play a completely different character and explore fresh territory. She hopes this journey helps her evolve as an actor.
Fans are already buzzing, waiting for more details about what she's working on next.