Ahmed Khan confirms zombie comedy with Tiger Shroff, Shanaya Kapoor

Ensemble film

'Rest of the cast is being locked'

Khan further revealed, "The only thing remaining is locking the rest of the cast. The production will begin very soon." Apart from this project, Khan is also working on another multi-starrer film on the scale of his recent release, Welcome To The Jungle. It starred Akshay Kumar and is nearing ₹125 crore at the domestic box office. Khan said about his next project, "It will be a big film, not in terms of cost but in terms of its size."