Ahmed Khan confirms zombie comedy with Tiger Shroff, Shanaya Kapoor
What's the story
Filmmaker Ahmed Khan has confirmed his next project, a zombie comedy starring Tiger Shroff and Shanaya Kapoor. Speaking to News18, he revealed that the film is in the pipeline with pre-production underway. "Yes, that film is in the pipeline. It's definitely happening," Khan said. "We've already done the photoshoot... It's also going to be a multi-starrer ensemble film."
Ensemble film
'Rest of the cast is being locked'
Khan further revealed, "The only thing remaining is locking the rest of the cast. The production will begin very soon." Apart from this project, Khan is also working on another multi-starrer film on the scale of his recent release, Welcome To The Jungle. It starred Akshay Kumar and is nearing ₹125 crore at the domestic box office. Khan said about his next project, "It will be a big film, not in terms of cost but in terms of its size."
Family affair
On his son Azaan's debut
Meanwhile, Khan's son, Azaan Khan, is set to make his acting debut in a romantic revenge drama. The director revealed that he isn't treating his son any differently than other actors he's launched. "I'm not a parent who thinks that my child is going to be a superstar. I'm a very strict teacher as I've been a dance guru, who has launched many actors in the past."
Production challenges
Khan on challenges of shooting 'Welcome to the Jungle'
Khan also spoke about the challenges he faced while shooting Welcome To The Jungle, especially with over 30 actors involved. It reportedly took two years to complete the comedy. "It was tough to get the dates of Johnny Lever, Paresh Rawal, Arshad Warsi and Akshay Kumar," he said. The movie, released on June 26, has emerged as a major success at the box office.