Ahmed's 'Dhurandhar 2' success divides sons over age limits

'Dhurandhar 2' eyes beating 'Dangal' internationally

Dhurandhar 2 isn't just topping its own franchise: it's on track to beat blockbusters like Dangal.

With stars like Sanjay Dutt on board, the film's popularity has gone international; Ahmed shared that his mom in the US keeps getting requests from friends who want to meet him.

Even with his packed schedule, he hopes to visit soon and soak in some of that global excitement.