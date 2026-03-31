Ahmed's 'Dhurandhar 2' success divides sons over age limits
Entertainment
Mustafa Ahmed's latest film, Dhurandhar 2, has become a huge hit, and it's even causing a stir at home.
His older son is frustrated he can't see the A-rated movie in theaters due to age limits, while his younger son is unfazed and calls all the hype ordinary.
'Dhurandhar 2' eyes beating 'Dangal' internationally
Dhurandhar 2 isn't just topping its own franchise: it's on track to beat blockbusters like Dangal.
With stars like Sanjay Dutt on board, the film's popularity has gone international; Ahmed shared that his mom in the US keeps getting requests from friends who want to meet him.
Even with his packed schedule, he hopes to visit soon and soak in some of that global excitement.