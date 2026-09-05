'Feels surreal': Ahsaas Channa on starring in 'Asur 3'

Channa has already begun shooting for the show.

Sharing her excitement, she told Variety India, "I am beyond thrilled to join Asur 3, especially after being one of the biggest fans of the show. It feels surreal to have this opportunity to work alongside some of the most talented actors, including Arshad Warsi sir, Barun Sobti, and Ridhi Dogra."

"Amongst everything else, I promise that Asur 3 will take the thrill and intensity several notches higher."