'Feels surreal': Ahsaas Channa on starring in 'Asur 3'
What's the story
Actor Ahsaas Channa, known for her performances in Girls Hostel, Kota Factory, and Hostel Daze, has joined the cast of the third season of the popular web series Asur. She will be sharing screen space with a stellar ensemble including Arshad Warsi, Barun Sobti, Ridhi Dogra, Anupriya Goenka, Vishesh Bansal, and Shweta Basu Prasad. Channa has now opened up on the project.
Actor's statement
'Feels surreal to have this opportunity'
Channa has already begun shooting for the show.
Sharing her excitement, she told Variety India, "I am beyond thrilled to join Asur 3, especially after being one of the biggest fans of the show. It feels surreal to have this opportunity to work alongside some of the most talented actors, including Arshad Warsi sir, Barun Sobti, and Ridhi Dogra."
"Amongst everything else, I promise that Asur 3 will take the thrill and intensity several notches higher."
Director's role
About the directors of the series
The first two seasons of Asur were directed by Oni Sen, who is currently basking in the success of his new Netflix show Operation Safed Sagar.
The third season will be directed by Gaurav Shukla, who has previously written for both seasons and worked on films such as Angrezi Medium and The Girl on the Train.
He will co-direct with ad filmmaker Shwetabh Varma.
The show is likely to premiere on JioHotstar in mid-2027.