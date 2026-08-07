'Operation Safed Sagar' review: Moving tribute to India's heroes
What's the story
Netflix India's new series Operation Safed Sagar, released just in time for Independence Day, is set against the backdrop of the 1999 Kargil War. Directed by Oni Sen, the show boasts a stellar ensemble comprising Siddharth, Jimmy Sheirgill, Abhay Verma, Vinay Pathak, Adil Hussain, and Manu Rishi Chadha, among others. The six-episode-long show stumbles frequently but picks itself up again, soaring to great heights.
Plot
Meet the cast and characters
Operation Safed Sagar was the IAF's air campaign during the Kargil War, launched to support the Indian Army's Operation Vijay.
It remains the highest aerial offensive operation in history.
A work of fiction inspired by real events, the show stars Siddharth as Squadron Leader Ajay Ahuja, Shergill as Wing Commander BS 'Tony' Dhanoa, Pathak as Nawaz Sharif, and Chadha as Pervez Musharraf.
#1
Siddharth is star of patriotic series
Siddharth gets an incredibly meaty role and runs with it, emerging as the strongest performer of this large ensemble.
Playing a real-life heroic character comes with massive responsibility, and he slips into the character effortlessly, completely winning you over.
The actor recently opened up on the lack of Hindi offers; perhaps that'll finally change after his scene-stealing performance in OSS.
#2
Pathak, Chadha bring unique energy to show
Pathak and Chadha are other examples of inspired casting choices in the show.
They lend the narrative incredible heft, and you particularly love to hate Chadha's character.
His Musharraf is manipulative, barbarous, and harbors unchecked ambition, and Chadha reinvents himself through this character.
Verma (Munjya) is also well cast as a young IAF officer who'll stop at nothing to exact revenge from Pakistan.
#3
More on the actors
The show's eclectic ensemble reminded me of other successful OTT projects like Freedom at Midnight, IC 814: The Kandahar Hijack, and Jubilee.
Everyone gets their moment to shine, and supporting actors such as Mohan Kapur, Aanjjan Srivastav, and Anant Mahadevan also drive the narrative.
The VFX, though, lets the show down, which is disappointing considering how much time our heroes spend in the skies.
#4
Does not become too preachy or sensational
The show largely steers clear of jingoism, and doesn't rely on manipulative background score or high-pitched drama to evoke emotions.
While the series takes some time to get off the ground, once it does, it completely draws you in.
We see both old and young blood roaring to defend India, and it's the well-developed characters that keep the momentum going.
#5
But, the women barely have a voice
Expectedly, the show has nothing to say about its female characters.
Prajakta Koli essays Madhavi, the wife of officer Bal Reddy (Mihir Ahuja), while Dia Mirza makes an extended special appearance as Kamalpreet, Dhanoa's wife.
Amrita Bagchi plays Alka, Ajay's wife.
These characters have little personality and non-existent arcs, and the show doesn't even try to make them memorable.
Verdict
Not perfect, but very watchable; 3.5/5 stars
The show suffers from uneven storytelling, and Madhavi-Bal's track is easily the weakest, bereft of impact.
However, majorly, the project succeeds due to its restrained, self-assured storytelling, which will both inspire and move you to tears.
Operation Safed Sagar may be far from perfect, but it's a stirring ode to India's heroes whose sacrifices have kept us alive.
3.5/5 stars.