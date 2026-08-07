'Operation Safed Sagar' review: Moving tribute to India's heroes

Operation Safed Sagar was the IAF's air campaign during the Kargil War, launched to support the Indian Army's Operation Vijay.

It remains the highest aerial offensive operation in history.

A work of fiction inspired by real events, the show stars Siddharth as Squadron Leader Ajay Ahuja, Shergill as Wing Commander BS 'Tony' Dhanoa, Pathak as Nawaz Sharif, and Chadha as Pervez Musharraf.