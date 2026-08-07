How Netflix's 'Operation Safed Sagar' boosted Indian economy

In an interview with Anant Goenka, Executive Director of The Indian Express Group, at Express Adda, Netflix Co-CEO Ted Sarandos said that the production of Operation Safed Sagar had a massive economic impact.

"We worked with over 800 vendors across more than nine cities over 115 days of production."

"We employed 200 local cast and crew members, in addition to 4,000 daily hires," he added.

The show was shot in Patiala, Pataudi, Noida, New Delhi, Mumbai, Manali, Gwalior, and Bikaner.