How Netflix's 'Operation Safed Sagar' boosted Indian economy
What's the story
Netflix India's latest series, Operation Safed Sagar, has made a significant contribution to the Indian economy, injecting over ₹215cr into it. The streaming giant revealed this information ahead of the show's release on Friday. This financial boost was achieved by "generating employment, supporting local businesses, advancing creative technology and investing in talent." The series is touted as Netflix's most ambitious and largest Indian project to date.
Production details
Ted Sarandos revealed details at event
In an interview with Anant Goenka, Executive Director of The Indian Express Group, at Express Adda, Netflix Co-CEO Ted Sarandos said that the production of Operation Safed Sagar had a massive economic impact.
"We worked with over 800 vendors across more than nine cities over 115 days of production."
"We employed 200 local cast and crew members, in addition to 4,000 daily hires," he added.
The show was shot in Patiala, Pataudi, Noida, New Delhi, Mumbai, Manali, Gwalior, and Bikaner.
VFX contribution
Netflix collaborated with 15 VFX studios for the series
Netflix also collaborated with 15 Indian VFX studios for Operation Safed Sagar, hiring nearly 1,200 artists to create 50 minutes of aerial sequences.
This partnership alone contributed over ₹49cr to the Indian economy, accounting for a whopping 20% of the total production cost.
The series was filmed at operational Indian Air Force bases in Nal, Chandigarh, and Gwalior as well as high-altitude locations in Himachal Pradesh reaching nearly 16,000 feet.
Show information
Everything to know about 'Operation Safed Sagar'
Directed by Oni Sen, Operation Safed Sagar stars Siddharth, Jimmy Sheirgill, Abhay Verma, Dia Mirza, Prajakta Koli, Adil Hussain, Mihir Ahuja, Taaruk Raina, Arnav Bhasin, and Amrita Bagchi.
The show is based on the untold story of the Golden Arrows Squadron that played a crucial role in the Kargil War.
It was released on Netflix on August 7.