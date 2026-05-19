Ahuja apologizes after guard allegedly pushes photographer in Mumbai
Entertainment
At a Mumbai event, Bollywood star Govinda had to step in when his security guard got into a heated moment with a photographer.
The incident, caught on video and quickly shared online, showed the guard allegedly pushing the paparazzo during the Mrs. India Queen < em>Pehchan Meri Season four finale.
Fans praise Ahuja's calm response
Govinda defused things by telling his guard, "He's my friend," and personally apologized to the photographer before leaving.
Fans appreciated his calm attitude, while the photographer (though frustrated by such incidents) acknowledged Govinda's respectful handling of the situation.