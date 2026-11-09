Ahuja defends 40 year marriage amid Govinda and Swarnkar rumors
Entertainment
Rumors have been swirling about Govinda and his co-star Rani Swarnkar, but Ssunita Ahuja isn't worried.
She told Pinkvilla, "It's a 40-year-old marriage; why won't it sustain?" and shared that she's focusing on her work and trusts time to clear things up.
Swarnkar calls Ahuja a homebreaker
Rani Swarnkar fired back on Instagram, accusing Ssunita Ahuja of being a "homebreaker" and claiming the marriage was already troubled before she came into the picture.
Swarnkar also asked not to be pulled into personal disputes.
So far, neither Govinda nor Ssunita has replied to her statements.