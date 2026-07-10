Ahuja seeks exit from 'Lock Upp 2' citing living conditions

Aly may exit, Kapoor Kalra nominated

Riyaz Aly could also be on his way out, mainly because he hasn't been super active on the show.

Ram Kapoor and Shreya Kalra are also nominated this week, but nothing's official yet.

Meanwhile, Govinda made a surprise appearance in the latest promo and joked about his knee injury, saying, "I've even brought a bullet in my pocket. She said she wanted to shoot me in the chest, so she can go ahead and do it now."

Which definitely added some fun to all the drama.