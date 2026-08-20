Ahuja withdraws divorce case against Govinda after about 20 months
Entertainment
After about 20 months, Sunita Ahuja has decided to withdraw her divorce case against actor Govinda.
The case, filed back in December 2024 over allegations of adultery, cruelty, and desertion, was officially dropped on August 19 this year.
Ahuja accused Govinda of an affair
Sunita had openly accused Govinda of having an affair with his costar Komal Rani Swarnkar, even saying about their appearances together, sharam toh aana chaiye thoda isko. Aur standard toh hona chaiye.
Govinda responded by asking her to tone down the public accusations.
With the case now withdrawn, all eyes are back on their complicated relationship and what comes next for the couple.