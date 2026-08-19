Ahuja withdraws divorce case ending months of public speculation
Govinda's wife, Sunita Ahuja, has officially withdrawn her divorce case, ending months of public speculation about their marriage.
The couple's relationship had been in the spotlight recently when Sunita referred to Govinda as a "sugar daddy" and publicly accused the actor of having an affair with the actress.
Her recent visit to a Bandra court sparked fresh rumors, but it turns out the split is not happening.
Sinha urges Ahuja family reconciliation
Govinda's manager, Shashi Sinha, said that some things are best handled within the family, saying, "Many things get resolved after sitting and talking things through."
He questioned why private problems became public and pointed out that court drama was not needed if reconciliation was possible.
Married since 1987 and with two children, Govinda and Sunita have weathered ups and downs but seem to be working things out.