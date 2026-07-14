Ahuja's marriage strained after wife filed for divorce December 2024
Entertainment
Govinda and Sunita Ahuja's marriage is facing tough times, with Sunita filing for divorce in December 2024.
She has cited infidelity, cruelty, and desertion, pointing to Govinda's busy political life as a big reason things fell apart.
Even though Govinda's team says it's being "settled," Sunita has been open about how work and personal issues have strained their relationship.
Ahuja's wife moved out with kids
Sunita has moved out with their kids, highlighting just how serious the split is.
She's spoken about Govinda's alleged affairs and the impact on their family, while Govinda strongly denies everything, calling it a "conspiracy."