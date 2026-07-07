AI actor Tilly locks her first feature film
What's the story
Tilly Norwood, the AI actor who ignited a storm of controversy in Hollywood in late 2025, is set to star in her first feature film. The movie, titled Misaligned, was announced by Particle 6, the studio that created Norwood. Described as a comedy-drama with a "coming-of-age story infused with existential AI chaos," it will be set in the surreal digital world called the "Tillyverse."
Plot details
What will the plot be?
The film will follow Tilly, an AI entity with no physical form or personal experiences, who is persuaded by a rogue bot from the dark web to develop her own desires and ambitions. This makes her more human but also leads to her feeling ashamed of being built on humanity's collective knowledge. The plot promises a mix of humor, chaos, and self-awareness while exploring deeper themes of identity and performance.
Statement
'AI can support premium narrative filmmaking...'
Misaligned is not only Norwood's feature film debut but also the first full-length AI movie from Particle 6. Eline van der Velden, the founder of the studio, said, "Our work this year has proven something we suspected all along." "AI can support premium narrative filmmaking, but only with substantial amounts of human craft, skill, judgement and time." "The filmmakers who thrive in the next decade will be the ones who bring decades of storytelling instinct to these new tools."
Controversy
The controversy surrounding Norwood
The announcement of Misaligned comes less than a year after Norwood faced major industry backlash over claims that she was about to sign with an agency. This news sparked immediate anger from unions, actors, and filmmakers over AI's role in the creative world. SAG-AFTRA issued a statement saying, "Tilly Norwood is not an actor, it's a character generated by a computer program that was trained on the work of countless professional performers, without permission or compensation."