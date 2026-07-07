AI actor Tilly locks her first feature film

Statement

'AI can support premium narrative filmmaking...'

Misaligned is not only Norwood's feature film debut but also the first full-length AI movie from Particle 6. Eline van der Velden, the founder of the studio, said, "Our work this year has proven something we suspected all along." "AI can support premium narrative filmmaking, but only with substantial amounts of human craft, skill, judgement and time." "The filmmakers who thrive in the next decade will be the ones who bring decades of storytelling instinct to these new tools."