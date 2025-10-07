AI chatbot Claude allegedly copied lyrics from Beyonce, Rolling Stones
A US judge just allowed Universal Music Group and other big music publishers to proceed with their lawsuit against Anthropic, the AI company behind Claude.
The publishers say Anthropic's chatbot copied lyrics from at least 500 songs—including tracks by Beyonce and The Rolling Stones—without permission.
This is a big deal in the ongoing clash between tech companies and music owners over how AI learns from copyrighted material.
AI and copyright: The ongoing battle
The case, filed in California, is part of a bigger debate: should AI companies be allowed to use copyrighted stuff to train their models?
Some claims were thrown out earlier, but the court let publishers update them.
Worth noting: in August, Anthropic (which has Amazon and Google as backers) settled a similar lawsuit for $1.5 billion.
With more artists and tech firms facing off in court, expect these copyright battles over AI to keep heating up.