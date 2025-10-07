AI chatbot Claude allegedly copied lyrics from Beyonce, Rolling Stones

AI and copyright: The ongoing battle

The case, filed in California, is part of a bigger debate: should AI companies be allowed to use copyrighted stuff to train their models?

Some claims were thrown out earlier, but the court let publishers update them.

Worth noting: in August, Anthropic (which has Amazon and Google as backers) settled a similar lawsuit for $1.5 billion.

With more artists and tech firms facing off in court, expect these copyright battles over AI to keep heating up.