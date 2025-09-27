AI movies are still a pipe dream for Hollywood
Lionsgate teamed up with Runway back in September 2024, hoping to use its film catalog to train an AI that could help make new movie scenes—or even whole films.
Fast forward a year, and things aren't going as planned. Turns out, even with a big library, there just isn't enough material for the AI to learn how to make quality movies.
Industry folks say that not even Disney's much bigger collection is enough for this kind of tech.
Legal issues are piling up
It's not just about the tech—legal issues are piling up too.
Figuring out rights around actors' faces and voices is tricky, and no one's quite sure who owns or gets paid for content made by AI.
All these roadblocks show just how far Hollywood still has to go before fully AI-made movies become real.
AI is more of a helper than a filmmaker
For now, AI is more of a helper than a filmmaker—good for short clips or behind-the-scenes tasks but nowhere near ready to create full-length movies on its own.
Lionsgate's struggle sums up where the industry stands: lots of hype, but still waiting on the real blockbuster moment from AI.