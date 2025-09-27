AI movies are still a pipe dream for Hollywood Entertainment Sep 27, 2025

Lionsgate teamed up with Runway back in September 2024, hoping to use its film catalog to train an AI that could help make new movie scenes—or even whole films.

Fast forward a year, and things aren't going as planned. Turns out, even with a big library, there just isn't enough material for the AI to learn how to make quality movies.

Industry folks say that not even Disney's much bigger collection is enough for this kind of tech.