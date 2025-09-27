'Bigg Boss Kannada 12' premieres tomorrow: How to watch

Weekend episodes will focus on Kannada cinema

This time, weekend episodes will focus on promoting Kannada cinema—something Sudeep pushed for to support local movies.

The first guest is likely Rishab Shetty, who'll be there to promote Kantara Chapter 1.

The season runs until late January 2026, starting later than usual because of Sudeep's film shoot schedule.

If you're into reality TV with a twist—and want to catch big movie moments—this one's worth tuning in for.