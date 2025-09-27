Next Article
'Bigg Boss Kannada 12' premieres tomorrow: How to watch
Entertainment
Bigg Boss Kannada is back for its 12th season, premiering Sunday, September 28, 2025 at 6pm on Colors Kannada and JioHotstar.
Expect a fresh house setup and new contestants.
Kiccha Sudeep returns as host after making sure the show will spotlight Kannada films again.
Weekend episodes will focus on Kannada cinema
This time, weekend episodes will focus on promoting Kannada cinema—something Sudeep pushed for to support local movies.
The first guest is likely Rishab Shetty, who'll be there to promote Kantara Chapter 1.
The season runs until late January 2026, starting later than usual because of Sudeep's film shoot schedule.
If you're into reality TV with a twist—and want to catch big movie moments—this one's worth tuning in for.