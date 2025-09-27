Kartik Aaryan buys ₹13cr office in Andheri West Entertainment Sep 27, 2025

Bollywood star Kartik Aaryan, fresh off Satyaprem Ki Katha, just bought a swanky commercial office in Andheri West.

The new spot is part of the Signature by Lotus project and he's co-owning it with his parents, Mala and Manish Tiwari.

This comes right after his recent villa plot purchase in Alibaug.