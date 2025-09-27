Kartik Aaryan buys ₹13cr office in Andheri West
Bollywood star Kartik Aaryan, fresh off Satyaprem Ki Katha, just bought a swanky commercial office in Andheri West.
The new spot is part of the Signature by Lotus project and he's co-owning it with his parents, Mala and Manish Tiwari.
This comes right after his recent villa plot purchase in Alibaug.
He paid ₹78 lakh in stamp duty
Aaryan's new office set him back ₹13 crore this September. It offers a RERA carpet area of 1,905 sq ft and a built-up area of 2,095 sq ft—plus three parking spots for good measure.
He also paid ₹78 lakh in stamp duty and ₹30,000 to register the property.
His Alibaug villa plot is part of high-profile project
Kartik already owns apartments across Juhu, Andheri, and Versova.
His Alibaug villa plot is part of the high-profile Chateau de Alibaug project—a favorite among celebs like Amitabh Bachchan and Kriti Sanon—making it clear he's building quite the real estate portfolio.