Wankhede on 'BOL': Focus on drug cases, not Bollywood

Wankhede's legal battle against 'BOL'

Wankhede has taken Netflix and Red Chillies Entertainment to Delhi High Court, claiming the show damages his reputation and public trust in anti-drug work.

He's asking for ₹2 crore in damages (to be donated to Tata Memorial Cancer Hospital) and a permanent ban on the series.

The court questioned whether Delhi was the proper jurisdiction for the case, asking if the cause of action arose in Delhi.

Wankhede also objects to a scene mocking "Satyamev Jayate," calling it a "grave and sensitive violation."