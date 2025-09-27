Wankhede on 'BOL': Focus on drug cases, not Bollywood
Sameer Wankhede, the former NCB Mumbai zonal director known for his "Satyamev Jayate" catchphrase, recently dodged questions about Netflix's new show "The Ba***ds of Bollywood."
At a drug awareness event in Mumbai, he focused on rising drug cases and the need for better public understanding of drug laws—repeating his signature line but not addressing the series.
Wankhede's legal battle against 'BOL'
Wankhede has taken Netflix and Red Chillies Entertainment to Delhi High Court, claiming the show damages his reputation and public trust in anti-drug work.
He's asking for ₹2 crore in damages (to be donated to Tata Memorial Cancer Hospital) and a permanent ban on the series.
The court questioned whether Delhi was the proper jurisdiction for the case, asking if the cause of action arose in Delhi.
Wankhede also objects to a scene mocking "Satyamev Jayate," calling it a "grave and sensitive violation."
Impact of Aryan Khan case on Wankhede
Wankhede led the 2021 cruise drug raid that put Aryan Khan (Shah Rukh Khan's son) in headlines—a story retold controversially in the Netflix series.
He insists these portrayals are "false, malicious and defamatory," adding more fuel to ongoing legal battles around his high-profile role.