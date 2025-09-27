Next Article
Akshay Kumar insures 650 stuntmen after on-set death shock
Entertainment
Bollywood star Akshay Kumar has arranged insurance for about 650 stunt performers across India, aiming to make their risky jobs a little safer.
This move follows the recent demise of stuntman SM Raju, who died while working on the Tamil film Vettuvam, produced by Pa Ranjith and featuring actor Arya, which brought fresh attention to the dangers these artists face every day.
Coverage includes medical expenses for injuries
The new plan covers medical expenses up to ₹5-5.5 lakh for injuries, whether they happen on set or off.
Veteran stunt artist Vikram Singh Dahiya called this a much-needed boost for financial security and better working conditions.
Kumar's initiative is also sparking hope for bigger industry changes to protect those who put themselves on the line behind the scenes.