'Reacher' season 3: Release date, plot, cast, trailer
Reacher has been keeping viewers hooked since 2022.
Alan Ritchson plays Jack Reacher, a former Army cop who finds himself in the middle of murder mysteries and criminal conspiracies across America.
Each season brings new villains—season three dives into an arms trafficking ring—making it a go-to for fans of action and suspense.
The Reacher universe is getting bigger: Season 4 drops in 2026, plus there's a new spin-off about Frances Neagley investigating her friend's mysterious death, expected by late 2025.
Adapted from Lee Child's novels and rocking a 96% Rotten Tomatoes score, the show's critical success means there's plenty to binge (or rewatch) on Prime Video while you wait.