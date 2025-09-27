Raanna's 'Elumale' gets OTT release date; trailer out now
"Elumale," a period romance thriller by Punit Rangaswamy, is set for its ZEE5 premiere on October 17, 2025, after hitting theaters on September 5.
The film stars Raanna and Priyanka Achar as Harisha, a Mysuru cab driver, and Revathy, the daughter of a wealthy Salem family.
Their love story faces serious pushback from Revathy's family—so much so that she decides to elope with Harisha.
More about the film and its cast
Produced by Tharun Sudhir (of "Chowka" and "Roberrt"), "Elumale" also features Kishore, TS Nagabharana, and Jagapathi Babu. The music is by D Imman.
Raanna—who you might know as Rakshitha's half-brother from "Ek Love Ya"—takes the lead here.
The film explores love versus societal expectations and throws in a twist when Harisha lands in a police investigation.
With its festive-season OTT release, it's set to reach an even bigger crowd!